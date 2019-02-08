‘I have a bad feeling for Hibs’: Journalists’ predictions for Hibs v Raith Rovers

Our online team have managed to score a collective nine correct predictions out of a possible 12 from the past two games - probably a record for this season - let’s see if they can keep it going as Raith visit Easter Road in the Scottish Cup.

Hibs netted a last-minute winner on Raith Rovers' last trip to Easter Road. Picture: SNS

Craig Fowler: Hibs are in a bad way at the moment as they wait on a new manager being announced and, were they facing a better lower league opponent, I might be inclined to predict an upset. However, Raith Rovers are not a strong lower league opponent. They are far from the best team in League One at the moment as Arbroath run away with the third tier crown. They’re not even that much better than part-time East Fife, who’re just two points behind. Hibs to win 3-0.

Mark Atkinson: I have a bad feeling for Hibs here. Yes, Raith are a League One team and yes, they’re not even the best team in that league, but they are bringing a buoyant support to Easter Road - nearly 2,000 fans are expected - and they have nothing to lose. Hibs score early and this prediction might look a bit silly. But I don’t think they will. I think it could be a bit of a struggle. Hibs have lots of injuries and aren’t at their best. Raith to grab a replay in Kirkcaldy on Tuesday night.

Patrick McPartlin: Hibs should have enough about them to see off their League One opponents - but not by much. Injuries and two defeats on the trot could see Eddie May chop and change his starting line-up, with Gael Bigirimana, Darnell Johnson, Marc McNulty and Stephane Omeonga all pushing for starting berths, and it could be their enthusiasm and desire to impress that drags Hibs over the line. The absence of Lewis Vaughan will be a big miss for Raith and while they will likely cause the Easter Road side a few problems - don’t bet against them grabbing at least one goal - I still fancy Hibs to progress. Just. Prediction: Hibs win

Anthony Brown: Hibs have found Raith Rovers a tough nut to crack in recent times, winning only seven of their 16 meetings with the Kirkcaldy side over the last five years. This is not a vintage Rovers side by any stretch and they haven’t been in great form in League One but they showed in destroying Championship side Dunfermline in the last round that they can rise to the big occasion. In light of recent events, if Hibs don’t score early, the crowd and the players are sure to grow anxious. Bearing in mind that League One’s bottom side, Stenhousemuir, drew away to in-form Aberdeen in the last round, I wouldn’t be overly surprised if Raith - who will be well organised by John McGlynn - were to capitalise on any frailty in the home camp. Raith win

Joel Sked: Without a manager and a difficult last two weeks a fifth round tie at home to a third tier side is the ideal draw. Despite being a full-time team among part-time opponents the Rovers are 12 points behind leaders Arbroath in League One. In other words they aren’t very good. The aspect which should concern is that this will be the Kirkcaldy side’s biggest game until the end of season promotion play-offs and they could raise their game and provide a shock like they did five years ago. Yet, they are missing key player Lewis Vaughan and the prospect of a cup run with should see Hibs players naturally raise their game. It will unlikely be pretty, it will unlikely gets fans overly excited but Hibs will progress.

Neil McGlade: Hibs should relish a break from Premiership duty. By no means would it be wise to underestimate Raith, it does present an opportunity for the caretaker management duo to tinker with the side, get some game time into last month’s new arrivals. This might just be the time to partner Florian Kamberi up top with Marc McNulty. The Easter Road men will be desperate to progress into the last eight of the cup while Raith’s main objective this season is to achieve a quick return to the Championship. Hibs win.