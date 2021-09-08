'I know how you feel' - Former Hibs defender sends message to McGinns after brothers play together for Scotland

John and Paul McGinn picture during a Scotland training session at the Oriam

While midfielder John has played 38 times for his country, older brother Paul made his national team bow as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 win against Austria in Vienna and with the Aston Villa man still on the pitch the pair became the first brothers to play together for Scotland since Caldwell and brother Steven.

Responding to John McGinn’s tweet of a photo of him and Paul at the Ernst Happel Stadion after the match, Caldwell wrote: “I know how you feel. Well actually I don’t, because you won the game. Well done.”

Steven added: “Congratulations boys! What a feeling. Gary Caldwell and I are very proud. Representing your country with your brother is hard to beat.”

Gary and Steven Caldwell playing for Scotland against Norway

The Stirling-born siblings played five times together for Scotland but were on the winning end just once – a 3-0 victory over Slovakia in qualifying for the 2006 World Cup.

The other matches were a 1-1 draw against Moldova, 1-1 draw with the USA, a 3-1 defeat by Switzerland and a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Norway in Oslo, with Gary sent off after just 33 minutes.

That loss in Norway, in August 2009, was the final time the Caldwells played together for Scotland although they both featured for Wigan in three games later in their careers.

Gary Caldwell was capped 55 times for Scotland between 2002 and 2013 with elder brother Stephen winning 12 between 2001 and 2011.

