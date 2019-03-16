'I’m feeling very optimistic about things right now' - Hibs fans react to win over Motherwell

Hibs fans were delighted after the 2-0 win over Motherwell ...
Fans were purring on Facebook with the performance ...
Alistair Rae: "Great today, should've been more than two, never under any pressure."
Lenny Toshack: "Excellent performance and a comfortable 3 points, well done Heck and the boys."
Kevin Urquhart: "We are looking goooood."
Mike Elliott: "Brilliant game by the hibees GGTTHS"
There was also a lot of love for the display on fans forum hibs.net ...
Mango Man: "It really was night and day compared to the last game against them, we controlled it really from start to finish, great team performance."
HFC_NYC: "It was excellent. That's exactly what football is all about. Solid defending and flowing football. You really can't ask for more. The only downside I can see would be that McNulty and Omeonga are unlikely to be here next season. Also, special mention to Marvin Bartley....absolutely solid."
Ozhibby: "Great performance all round. Milligan and Hanlon excellent at the back, omeonga busy in midfield and McNulty class up front. Stand out for me was Mallan though. Best performance for a while."
There was some strong praise for Paul Heckingbottom too ...
howdenthehibby: "PH sure knows how to set up a team , his philosophy is now starting to catch on.Can't wait to see what he can do with some of his own signings added to this squad."
HFCEighteen75: "I’m feeling very optimistic about things right now and whatever happens next he’s earned the right to build his own squad this summer and give the league a real crack next season."
Mcpakeisgod: "Always a wee lift when someone new comes in , but for some reason this chap is filling me with confidence . There’s no doubt Lennon had to go so looking forward to this new chapter!"
Sean1875: "Night and day to how things were when Lennon left, very very encouraging start and that’s with a team that is still depleted with injuries too!"