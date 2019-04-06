'I want framed pics of Daryl Horgan on all my walls' - Hibs fans react to derby win

Have your say

Hibs fans were understandably jubilant after watching their team win at Tynecastle against Hearts for the first time since 2013 ...

Jim Johnston: "Well done Hibees. Great win."

Bob Stewart: "GGTTH, I love it when we beat them."

Mick Reid: " All the more sweeter our first goal was offside. Hope Levein thinks it's a laugh."

Marc MacDonald: "Came good after a dreadful start. Great win."

Philip Paul Burns: I've seen many a smash and grab from hearts over the years but to see it from hibs is beautiful, now fully understand why those boys love it so much."

There was a lot of love for Daryl Horgan ... but also other players too.

Steven McKenzie: "Been critical of him since he came to the club, but Daryl Horgan, brilliant. Just brilliant. GGTTH!!!!!!!"

Kevin Knox: "Hanlon and McGregor were outstanding dealing with the constant high ball in our box."

Devo McPherson: "Omeonga was my man of the match, lost count of how many times he broke up Hearts attack with tackles from midfield."

@Aidan99 on Twitter: "I want a framed picture of Daryl Horgan on every wall in my house I love him now."

evan_1234 on Twitter: "What a day daryl horgan baby daryl horgan ohhhhh."

NESH_hibs on Twitter: "Scott Allan - I've scored the best Edinburgh derby goal Daryl Horgan - Hold my guinness."