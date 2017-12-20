I was too hard on Hibs players after Aberdeen loss, admits Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon admits he was too critical of his players following their 4-1 defeat at Aberdeen on Saturday.

• READ MORE - Hibs vow to learn from ‘embarrassing’ Pittodrie rout The Northern Irishman was furious after an “abject” and “unacceptable” display by Hibs at Pittodrie and claimed that Second Division side Cowdenbeath would have beaten them.

Efe Ambrose looks disgusted as Gary Mackay-Steven (left) celebrates a goal with teammate Graeme Shinnie. Picture: SNS Group

However, Lennon was calmer at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow to promote a Legends of Football event in which he will appear in January alongside his former Celtic team-mate turned pundit, Chris Sutton.

Asked if he felt he had been harsh on his players, who sit fourth in the Ladbrokes Premiership in their first season back in the top flight, he said: “Probably yes, in the cold light of day. I might have been too hard on them but I expect a lot from them.

“They put a lot into the game on Wednesday (2-1 defeat against Rangers) and maybe on reflection that took too much out of them.

“Sometimes it is hard (to hold yourself back). I don’t mind losing but it was the manner of it.

“We looked very lethargic, very flat and lacked a competitive edge but that has not been like that but maybe after a few days, there is mitigating factors.

“But we are not making excuses, we didn’t play well enough but in the previous two games we were outstanding.”

Lennon, whose side host Ross County on Saturday, revealed that goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw might require an operation on a shoulder problem but refused to confirm reports that Dundee’s out-of-favour keeper Scott Bain is on his radar.

He said: “You can throw a lot of names at me. I am not going to talk about players who are contracted to clubs.

“We have a number of options in a number of positions.

“In the main, I have two very good goalkeepers. Ross Laidlaw may have to have surgery so that is the reason why we may be looking at a goalkeeping option but Ofir Marciano will still be number one.”

• READ MORE - Hibs chief Leeann Dempster inspired by Southampton