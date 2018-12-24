‘Ibrox will be in particularly feverish mood’: Journalists’ predictions for Rangers v Hibs

Only two out of six-man strong online team predicted a draw at Easter Road last time around. They’ll be looking to do better as Hibs travel to Ibrox for a Boxing Day meeting with Rangers.

Mark Milligan in action with Rangers full-back James Tavernier during the last encounter between the two sides. Picture: SNS

Mark Atkinson: Rangers were the better team when the two met last week in the 0-0 draw at Easter Road and, with the advantage of being at a raucous Ibrox, I think they’ll be too strong for Hibs again and bag a couple of goals in the process.

Craig Fowler: The visitors have a great record over the Ibrox club in recent years and, as they displayed against Celtic, there’s still more than enough quality in the squad to get three points if everything clicks. However, such a phenomenon has been increasingly rare in recent months with Neil Lennon resorting to calling out his players in public as he seeks to get a reaction. Rangers haven’t been that impressive of late either, but with the advantage of playing at Ibrox you have to fancy them. Prediction: home win.

Joel Sked: This is the sort of game where a dial is turned and Hibs reach their potential. It was seen earlier this month when Celtic turned up at Easter Road and the home side produced an excellent performance. Yet, that was followed by a share of the spoils with Livingston, to go along with recent home draws against Dundee and St Mirren. It is a source of frustration for Lennon as he sees his side swing wildly from not good enough to more than good enough. If the last six fixtures are anything to go by between these sides then Hibs will at the very least get a draw with the home side not having enjoyed success since April 2016. However, Rangers, despite recent stutters, are slightly more trustworthy at the moment and are capable of blowing teams away at Ibrox. Rangers win.

Anthony Brown: Given the fact it is Boxing Day, Rangers are within striking distance of the top of the league, and one of the teams they most love to hate are in town, the Ibrox crowd will be in particularly feverish mood. This Hibs team, in its current unconvincing state, doesn’t look equipped to leave Govan unscathed. Prediction: Home win

Patrick McPartlin: Hibs have been somewhat Jekyll and Hyde this season; capable of dismantling Hamilton and comprehensively beating Celtic at Easter Road, but also being turned over at Rugby Park and losing to Livingston after taking the lead. The Gers have scored just once in three home games, and while the teams played out a goalless draw in Edinburgh last week, Rangers had the lion’s share of efforts on goal and Alfredo Morelos subsequently rediscovered his scoring touch against St Johnstone at the weekend. I don’t think a draw - or even a narrow win - is beyond Hibs but my gut feeling is that Rangers will prevail with Morelos getting on the scoresheet. Prediction: Home win

Neil McGlade: Despite the disappointment at not picking up maximum points against Livingston, a point is far from disastrous when looking at the bigger picture. Following a poor run themselves, Hibs have stopped the rot and collected eight points from their last four fixtures. Lennon’s team selection is set to generate widespread interest following his criticism of strikers Florian Kamberi and Jamie Maclaren. Will he opt for a front pairing of Oli Shaw and Lewis Allan like he did at the weekend? Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was far from happy despite his side’s 2-1 win at St Johnstone. That said, being at home, in front of 50,000, the former Liverpool player will get the response he’s looking for. Home win