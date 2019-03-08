“Idiot! Ban him for life” - online reaction after James Tavernier confronted by Hibs fan

Hibs fans on Twitter were quick to condemn the supporter who attacked Rangers captain James Tavernier.

Here are a selection of tweets from disgusted Hibees.

@GarySma32095167: People need to get a grip. Football's underbelly of scum is rising in our game up here. We have as much at Hibs as any club."

Catriona Twigg: "Glad they got him. Quick and easy ban. Never to darken Easter Road again."

John Morgan: "This is the sort of stuff stopping me from taking my daughter back to Easter Road. How can people not just go and watch footie then go home after game and a few pints?"

Derek Fyvie: "Idiot. Ban him for life!!"

Supporters on Hibs.net were pleased with the way the team overcame a poor first-half display.

04Sauzee: “First half was as bad as we were against rangers at ER earlier on this season. At least Heckingbottom changed it after about half an hour.”

Heisenberg: “We got a point and played much better in the second half. 10 points out of 12 for our new manager. Positive stuff.”

Bodhibs: “Possession stats made poor reading, bad set up and looked terrible but a good point. Concerned though.”

There was also some individual praise for on-song striker Marc McNulty

Unseen work: “His work rate is outstanding, absolute nuisance to play against. Great movement and link up play is good too. Scores and creates goals. Would love him here next season with Scotty Allan providing the passes.”

Calumhibee1: “Superb. Not sure if he actually won any headers but the Rangers centre halves hardly won any cleanly because of him. Runs himself into the ground.”