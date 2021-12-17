'Is it going to take a serious injury?' - Hibs' Martin Boyle has say on 'diving' reputation

Martin Boyle has addressed claims that he is a diver

The Australian internationalist was lambasted by opposition managers last season with former Ross County boss John Hughes accusing the 28-year-old of diving to win a penalty in a 2-1 victory over the Staggies in Dingwall.

Speaking to BBC Sportsound Hughes said: “I think Boyle conned [referee] John Beaton.

"He was very clever and it's part and parcel of the game, but the last time I saw a dive like that the boy had Speedos on.”

Boyle was questioned by Sky Sports about the unwanted label but the attacker insists there isn’t anything sinister behind his style of play.

“I had it last season – numerous managers coming out and slaughtering me and stuff like that,” he explained.

"You take it on the chin and move on. The kind of player I am, the way I move and glide with the ball – I’m 60kg so I’m easy to bundle over.

"I’m not saying I’m a diver, but I’m saying that if I feel contact, it’s part and parcel of the game that you more than have a right to go down.”