Is this Hibs' starting XI for the derby against Hearts at Tynecastle?

The first Edinburgh derby of the season takes place at Tynecastle this weekend and it promises to be a cracker.

Hearts and Hibs are both level on points at the top of the Scottish Premiership having remained undefeated, winning three, in their first four games each.

Not only will the winner receive bragging rights, they’ll go clear at the top of the table.

Here’s the Hibs team we think manager Jack Ross will pick...

1. GK - Matt Macey Has established himself as Hibs' number one this season

2. RB - Paul McGinn Will be in high spirits after winning his first Scotland cap in the win over Austria.

3. DC - Ryan Porteous Will be looking to maintain a solid start to the season

4. DC - Paul Hanlon Now back in training following his injury the club captain should return to lead the defence