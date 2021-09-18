'It's been the same all season': Frustrated Hibs fans react after St Mirren draw

There was praise for Scott Allan, who excelled in the second half after coming off the bench. Picture: SNS

Here’s how the home support reacted:

@dundlejuice: "Midfield was awful..no legs, no control..they tore us apart every attack second half. Did Newell run a marathon before the game?”

@GISALEGEND: "2 points dropped, could have been [clear at the] top of the league & be laughing. Wood needs a run of games or send him back as wasting his time. Ross bringing Gogic on with 10 minutes to go was no surprise. We go again next week, let's go through the free agents Hibs.”

@1875Josh: "Considering Aberdeen and hearts dropped points no the worst thing to happen but our inability to defend is worrying.”

@mad_hibby32: "Good second half once Scott Allan came on, need to be tighter in defence particularly the full backs area.”

@Parry187507: "No desire to stop crosses coming into our box. It’s been the same all season.”

@juliangold64: "Why didn't we buy defenders when we had the chance?”

@BaillieSmith5: "Can’t expect to play like that in the first half and win the game.”

@g_hibby: "Points dropped again at the last minute..Just can't see a game out..”

@ErinGoBraghHFC: "Didn't deserve the win in all honesty but going 2-1 up and sitting in at home is unforgivable, he does it every time as well.”

@dm2497: "An out of position Scott Allan on for one half, by far our best player there. Green tinted specs aside it’s baffling Jack Ross does not rate him in that team. F****** 70 minutes of pure poverty.”

