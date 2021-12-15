'I've dreamt of this for a long time' - Dean Gibson hails Hibs Women after Edinburgh derby win at Tynecastle

Rachael Boyle celebrates her opening goal with Shannon Leishman and Amy Muir. Picture: Thomas Brown

First-half goals from Rachael Boyle and Siobhan Hunter gave Hibs a 2-0 lead at the break and although former Hibee Erin Rennie reduced the deficit midway through the second half, substitute Eilidh Adams replicated her strike in the first derby encounter at Easter Road to kill the game off at the death.

"I’ve dreamt of this for a long time,” a proud Gibson said afterwards. “It doesn’t matter how you win at Tynecastle, you just win.

"When we play in big stadiums with a crowd behind us teams lift their game and that’s what we’re crying out for in the women’s game – more of these venues and more of these opportunities.

Hibs Women head coach Dean Gibson was delighted with his players after a second derby win of the season

"It was a great occasion, a great game. If it finished 2-2 I don’t think we could have complained but at the same time we’ve been on the wrong end of results too many times so I don’t have too much sympathy.”

Gibson continued: “I’m proud of the girls. Hearts threw everything at us in the second half but we stood up to it, killed the game off, and it’ll be a good Christmas.”

Hibs goalkeeper Emily Mutch denied Maria McAneny with a stunning save from a free kick before saving Jenny Smith’s penalty and Gibson was effusive in his praise of the 20-year-old.

"I actually thought she made better saves in the first half but Hearts were more dominant in the second. When teams have nothing to lose it’s easy to throw caution to the wind – Hearts went and did that. Our team talk was that we were two goals up and we don’t lose the game from that point.”

Two of Hibs’ three goals were scored by lifelong Hibees and the head coach believes having supporters in the team helps.

"To have players who know what a derby means to the club is huge. I know Hearts have got a few fans in their team too and that probably made it more of a derby.