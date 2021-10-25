Kevin Nisbet has been backed by his manager to hit the goal trail once again

The striker drew a blank in the defeats by Dundee United and Aberdeen after opening the scoring at Ibrox in the 2-1 loss to Rangers but the Easter Road boss has full faith in the 24-year-old's ability to ripple the net once more, and add to his two league goals so far this term.

"There’s a lot of onus on Kevin because we don’t have another striker in our whole squad. Not a natural striker, anyway," Ross said as he previewed his side's Scottish Premiership meeting with Celtic in the Capital on Wednesday.

"Jamie Gullan is more of a wide player; he can play up front but it’s not his natural position. Martin Boyle can do it but it’s not his natural position, either.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We don’t have another striker, so there is a big onus on Kevin at the moment."

That lack of back-up means the coaching staff are limited in how they can rearrange things in the final third.

"It’s difficult to change things during the game if he’s feeling fatigued, or not feeling at his best," Ross continued.

"But he would back himself. He’s had plenty of challenges in his career. The bulk of this group, their careers haven’t been all plain sailing.

"Kevin has had to show resilience to get back up to this level of the game, from where he was.

"He’ll show that same resilience again through this period."

Ross reiterated his frustration that Hibs didn’t bring in another striker during the summer.

"We could have had a better window in that regard,” he agreed. “We are where we are, and it’s my job to get the best out of what’s available.

“So I’m not going to use it as an excuse or complain about it.

“It’s quite plain we’re a little bit restricted in some of the choices we can make.

"It’s about being balanced about it and not panicking when we have a group who, for a long time now, have created and scored plenty.

‘It’s about keeping the faith in our ability to get back to that bravery in possession, that real hunger in the final third.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.