Jack Ross brands referee 'inconsistent' as Hibs boss has say on Boyle and Doidge red cards

Jack Ross looks on as Hibs take on Ross County in Dingwall

Substitute Christian Doidge was shown a straight red card following an incident with Staggies player David Cancola, with Martin Boyle given his marching orders after the final whistle after confronting the whistler.

Blair Spittal’s second-half goal was enough to hand the hosts a first league win since May.

The dismissals of two influential players is a potential blow for Hibs given their congested fixture schedule but Ross suggested that appeals might be in order once he had had a chance to review the incidents and discuss further steps.

Speaking about the referee’s performance he said: “I don’t think he had a good night. I thought his performance was very inconsistent from minute one, but I will repeat again, if the red cards were deserved then we can’t be that ill-disciplined.

“As things stand we will be without two players, although that might change. I’ve not looked closely enough at Christian’s yet so if we have been harshly dealt with then I’ll protect the players,” he said afterwards.

“At the time I thought it was harsh. I was told it was for violent conduct and from my position I can’t see how that was the case. The referee was a lot closer than me so I will look at it again.”

Boyle was given his marching orders in the aftermath of the game

“Martin’s one is down to something he said,” Ross explained. “The referee has told me it was directed at him personally, but Martin told me he said it about his performance.

“To me that’s two different things and the reaction should be different. At the moment I’m not sure how that pans out, especially from how it’s looked at it.

“It’s difficult then to say how one person is right and how one is wrong. We will need to look at that tomorrow morning."

The Easter Road boss stressed the need to view the Doidge incident again but admitted that if there was no case to argue then the spotlight would fall on his players.