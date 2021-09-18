Jack Ross frustrated at aspects of Hibs performance as he highlights Scott Allan impact

Jack Ross issues instructions from the technical area during the 2-2 draw with St Mirren

The playmaker was introduced at the break with the hosts a goal down after Eamonn Brophy’s opener and had an instant impact. He supplied the ball for Paul McGinn’s equaliser and nearly scored the winner in injury-time as his deflected effort hit the post shortly after Joe Shaughnessy had headed the Buddies level late on.

Ross said afterwards: "We're frustrated at the way the game finished after getting ourselves ahead but there's also frustration at the first-half performance."We didn't play well, we weren't at the levels we've been at in recent times but the opening period of the second half we were good and showed good character to respond to the disappointment.

"It was a strange afternoon because we remain undefeated and went back top of the table, but there’s frustration at the outcome and bits of the performance as well."Allan has had to bide his time this season with Hibs performing well but he seized his chance to remind everyone of his talents with his 45 minutes against the club he nearly joined on transfer deadline day.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He wasn't somebody we were pushing out the door but he wants to play, understandably – I think any player does, but given how the past year has gone for him, he has that desire,” Ross added.

The 29-year-old will hope to have given the coaching staff something to think about after helping Hibs control large parts of the game in the second period.

"We've been doing well as a team and he's got to try and get into that team. What he had today was an opportunity to go on at half time and affect the game and he certainly did that,” Ross explained.

"That's great for him, but good for me to have that quandary."

The Hibs head coach also dismissed the prospect of any lingering concern over Allan’s health after his heart scare last season.

"I don't think his health comes into it now,” Ross said. “Once we were given the assurances, and he was given the assurances, that he was okay, then it's based on what we're seeing and how other players are performing and middle to front, we've been pretty good for a while.

"He hasn't played a lot of games at this level for quite a long time now. He had the spell in the Championship but that's a different league.

"It's difficult to build up that run of games if he's not getting selected to start but equally he needs to be at those levels, and I think that's what he can work towards.

"He probably still feels he has a bit to go but certainly that sharpness of thought is still there. He showed today that he's still an asset within the squad and that was good for him psychologically to have that impact on the game."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.