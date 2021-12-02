Jack Ross gives update on Christian Doidge after striker is forced to sit out bounce game

Christian Doidge is set to be involved for Hibs against Motherwel

The 28-year-old, who is working his way back from an Achilles injury sustained in August, was sent off in the 1-0 defeat by Ross County last week and although the club appealed the red card, they were unsuccessful and the former Forest Green Rovers frontman was suspended for the weekend’s trip to St Johnstone and Wednesday’s home game against Rangers.

Doidge was expected to take part in a bounce game against Dunfermline on Tuesday afternoon but was unwell and didn’t play, with under-18s striker Connor Young taking his place in a youthful Hibs line-up while Melker Hallberg and Dan Mackay are believed to have featured as well.

The Pars ran out 4-1 winners with Rangers loanee Kai Kennedy netting a hat-trick but the game was mostly used to get gametime for a handful of Hibees returning from injury.

Speaking after the 1-0 defeat by the Gers Ross said he was hoping to include Doidge in his matchday squad for the visit of the Steelmen at the weekend.

"He was scheduled to play in a bounce game on Tuesday but he missed it through illness, so he’s not having the best of luck at the moment.

"He'll hopefully be back in training on Thursday and he’s back from suspension which gives us another option in the forward areas which I think we need.”

