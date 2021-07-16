Jack Ross gives update on Christian Doidge and Josh Doig ahead of Hibs' trip to Raith Rovers

Christian Doidge and Josh Doig could be included in the Hibs squad to face Raith Rovers on Friday night

Both players were laid low by coronavirus during the early stages of pre-season, with the Welshman only returning to the club’s training centre on Monday.

Doig featured in the 1-1 draw with Stoke City during the Easter Road side’s spell in England but Ross admitted the youngster had struggled following his bout with the virus.

The duo were among a handful of players watching from the stands as Hibs defeated Arsenal 2-1 on Tuesday night but they stand a chance of being included in the travelling squad when the Capital club makes the short trip to Stark’s Park for Iain Davidson’s testimonial.

However, at least four of the first-team squad will almost certainly be sidelined for the final pre-season friendly ahead of the club’s Europa Conference League bow.

“Christian will hopefully be back but might only play 10 or 15 minutes. He’s not done very much and he was quite unwell,” Ross confirmed.

“Josh should be back in the squad and Darren McGregor should be back too. He was left out [of the Arsenal game] as a precaution.”

New signing Jake Doyle-Hayes and winger Jamie Murphy are among those who are unlikely to feature in Fife.

"Jamie and Jake will both still be missing, but we will have three back which will give us some depth because we had a few younger ones involved against Arsenal as well,” Ross added.

Hibs squad from: Macey, Dabrowski, McGinn, Porteous, McGregor, Hanlon, Doig, Stevenson, Gogic, Hallberg, Newell, Magennis, Campbell, Allan, Wright, Bradley, Boyle, Nisbet, Mackay, Doidge, Gullan.

