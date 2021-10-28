Jack Ross gives update on Hibs striker Christian Doidge as he speaks on Welshman's return to action

Christian Doidge is on track to return to training in the near future

Doidge hasn’t featured for the Easter Road side since damaging his Achilles during training ahead of the second leg of the Europa Conference League third-qualifying round encounter against HNK Rijeka, and has been sorely missed in attack.

However, Ross is optimistic that the Welshman’s rehabilitation will continue to progress well and remains hopeful that the 29-year-old could be involved against Rangers at Hampden next month.

"Christian will rejoin training at the start of the international break if he continues on schedule,” Ross said ahead of the trip to Ross County.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He wouldn’t be available for any league games before then but all being well could possibly be in the squad for the Premier Sports Cup semi-final.”

Meanwhile, Ross confirmed that playmaker Scott Allan missed the 3-1 defeat by former club Celtic through illness, with the Hibs head coach casting doubt on his chances of being involved when Hibs take on the Staggies in Dingwall at the weekend.

"Scott was missing through illness against Celtic and I’m not sure if he'll recover in time for the weekend.”

Ross has no fresh injury concerns on his hands ahead of Saturday’s match with midfield duo Melker Hallberg and Kyle Magennis still sidelined along with winger Daniel Mackay and left-back Sean Mackie.

Allan’s potential absence could mean more gametime for 21-year-old Josh Campbell, who came on as a half-time sub for Hibs against Celtic and didn't do his chances of further first-team appearances any harm, according to Ross.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.