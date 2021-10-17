Jack Ross has say on Nathan Wood debut as Hibs boss makes Aberdeen vow

Nathan Wood endured a tough debut for Hibs as his loan side lost 3-0

The Middlesbrough loanee came in for the suspended Ryan Porteous in defence and although he looked a little nervous on occasion, didn't do a lot wrong individually.

"I thought Nathan did okay; it’s difficult at this moment to say that any of us can be satisfied with what we produced out on the pitch because of the performance and the result but I think there were aspects of his play where he will feel he contributed well,” Ross said afterwards.

"But equally, he was part of a team that conceded three goals and collectively, we need to be better than that.”

Ross will now hope to turn things around ahead of next weekend’s trip to Pittodrie. Hibs have struggled in the north-east in recent years but came away with a hard-fought victory in May to secure third.

"You always come to crossroads during a season, unless you’re very lucky and you win every week,” Ross added.

"I’ve had them loads of times in my career, loads of times since I came to Hibs. There are two choices in terms of what path you take.

"We can’t do anything to affect this defeat, but we can affect Pittodrie next week in terms of the level of performance.

“That’s what we’ll have to do over the course of this week and make sure that we get back to producing the types of performances we’ve managed for most of the last year and a half.”

