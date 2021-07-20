Jack Ross keen to build on last season as Hibs boss targets continued progress after signing new deal

Jack Ross keeps a close eye on training at East Mains ahead of the Europa Conference League qualifier against FC Santa Coloma

The Easter Road head coach put pen to paper on an extended contract tying him to the Capital club until 2024 and after last term’s third-place finish the 45-year-old is desperate to take Hibs from strength to strength.

He told Sky Sports: “From the first moment the chairman spoke to me about it it’s been a relatively straightforward process to conclude the matter.

"I’m really pleased to be able to have the opportunity to continue to lead this club moving forward and delighted I’ve got that level of support and commitment from the board and owner.”

Ross firmly believes that stability can help sow the seeds for consistency at the club as he prepares for his first involvement in European competition this week.

“Stability is not often as exciting as change, particularly in the modern sporting world, but it helps provide the foundations for consistent success and that’s something I want to try and deliver at Hibs,” he added.

"I think what we did last season was good. We want to keep improving and be a club that has the type of season we did last year for a longer period of time.

"That’s the challenge for me leading the club and the show of commitment from both sides will help us achieve that.”

The Easter Road boss believes he has learned a lot from his various managerial roles, and feels manager and club are a good fit.

He continued: “I think I’ve learned from the different managerial positions I’ve had; I was fortunate to come into this job so quickly after leaving Sunderland and it allowed me a quick opportunity to try and deliver success again at another club.

"Managers will often tell you that it’s important to pick wisely but you don't often get the time to do that. Hibs always looked like a good fit in terms of the history of the club, the expectations of what the club could achieve, and how I work.

"I’m fortunate in terms of the timing but hopefully my qualities as a manager are a good fit with how this club operates and how it wants to progress.”

