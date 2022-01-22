Jack Ross 'surprised but not perturbed' by Shaun Maloney's accusation that former Hibs boss has been 'disrespectful'

The former Hibs boss revealed in an interview this week that he had spoken on several occasions to Boyle about the interest shown in him by Al-Faisaly.

He also revealed how hurt he was to be sacked and that he had been in contact with caretaker boss David Gray to pass on advice in the build-up to the Premier Sports Cup final defeat by Celtic.

Former Hibs manager Jack Ross greets Hearts boss Robbie Neilson ahead of the Scottish Cup fourth round match between Auchinleck Talbot and Hearts at Beechwood Park

Asked on BBC Sportscene – he was a guest pundit at the Auchinleck Talbot v Hearts Scottish Cup tie – if he was surprised by Maloney’s comments, Ross replied: “Surprised, but not particularly perturbed. I was asked my opinion about a player who I have a lot of time for as a person and a player, someone we feel we helped develop well, and ultimately who was sold the following morning as well.

“So, from my perspective I think each individual is entitled to their own interpretation of someone else’s opinion, but it’s not a big deal as far as I’m concerned and you move on.”

Ross admitted he was “hurt” by the sacking at Easter Road and was proud of what he achieved, but says he is ready to get back into management when a suitable opportunity arises.

He added: “I think every manager that loses his job is always disappointed. It hurts you. It hurts your pride, naturally.

“We had a really positive two years there. We felt as if we had made significant progression with the age of the squad and saleable assets.

“I think the more tangible achievements were finishing third and getting back to European football and performing in cup competitions consistently. So a lot of good things.

“But it’s hard to be a football manager nowadays. The way in which you are judged becomes ever so quick. You accept that when you go into the role. Naturally frustrated and disappointed, but you accept it as part of the profession and I look forward to the next challenge.“

Asked if he’s keen to back into management soon, Ross replied: “I think you go through that initial period where the soreness of it … you think it diminishes your appetite a little bit. But once you have a very short break – I’ve done nearly 300 games as a manager, I very much enjoy it, I enjoy coach – yes, I’m really keen and hopefully something will happen and an opportunity will come around.”

