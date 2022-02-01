MacIntyre, who captains Scotland Under-16s, turned 16 at the weekend but has been a regular feature in the Under-18s this year.

Ostensibly a midfielder he has been filling in at right wing-back for Gareth Evans’ side, with elder brother Oscar occupying the same role on the left.

Academy Director Steve Kean said: “Jacob has got a big future. He has just turned 16, but he has been playing a lot of under-18 football this season. In the under-18s he has been playing as a right-wing-back, but I see him in the future in the middle of the pitch.



“He has fantastic physical attributes, but is also really technical too. He is very coachable too: when you give him information, he picks it up really quickly.

“His parents must be very proud because he is a fantastic young player with a great future ahead of him.”

