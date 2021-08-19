James McPake 'really impressed' with Hibs as Dundee boss reveals Kevin Nisbet transfer bids

Dundee boss James McPake is wary of the threat posed by Hibs. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The Hibees travel to Dens Park this weekend as they return to cinch Premiership action with the fixture live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

Jack Ross’ men sit top of the table after two wins from two, while Dundee have one point from six following their return to the top-flight.

McPake, who spent two-and-a-half seasons at Easter Road, notes that Hibs will be favourites and is wary of the threat posed by the Capital club.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I was there on Sunday and was really impressed,” he said.

“Obviously we played them twice last year so we know a fair bit about them, They have added but they play pretty similar.

“Hibs are a fantastic football club who are going well. They will come here and expect to win because when you are a Hibs player, any time you go anywhere you are expecting to win.

"It is going to be a tough test but we are at home and we need to put our stamp on the game.”

McPake has been in charge of Dundee since May 2019 and he revealed he tried to sign Hibs ace Kevin Nisbet three times while the striker was at Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic.

"Losing [Christian] Doidge is a big blow for them but they still have Kevin Nisbet who I think is a fantastic footballer.