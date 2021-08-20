James Scott: Forward nears Hibs loan switch from Hull City with medical set
Hibs are close to signing James Scott on a season-long loan deal from Hull City.
The forward is set to undergo a medical and the deal could be completed today (Friday), according to The Scotsman.
Jack Ross has been keen to add to his attacking arsenal, a situation which became a priority following an Achilles injury to Christian Doidge.
The Welshman could be out until December.
Scott, a Scotland Under-21 international, earned a £1.5million move to Hull City in January 2020 after impressing at Motherwell with his all-round play in the attacking third, capable of playing across the forward line.
However, before he could even stake a claim for a place in the then Championship side, he suffered an ankle injury delaying his debut for the club until June 2020.
In total he has scored four goals in 36 appearances for the Tigers.
Meanwhile, Hibs are keen to lock down the likes of Doidge who has entered the final year of his contract.