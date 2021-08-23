James Scott speaks on Hull injury hell and whirlwind Hibs debut as he promises fans: 'There's more to come'

James Scott enjoyed a bright debut for Hibs at Dens Park

The on-loan Hull City forward nearly opened his account with a glancing header in the first half and then stung Adam Legzdins palms with an effort from the edge of the box.

In the second half he sent a shot narrowly over the bar and saw another chance deflected behind for a corner.

"I would have liked to have got a goal but I thought my debut went well,” the 20-year-old said afterwards.

Scott tries to give Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft the slip at Dens Park

“Everyone was quiet in the dressing-room because we knew we should be winning that, but the players and the gaffer know we have a lot more in us. I feel we can go and do very well this season.”

Scott is eager to contribute to a successful season for Hibs and believes he still has more to offer, having arrived late on Thursday night and trained twice before starting at Dens Park.

"I feel there is a lot more to come from me. I was unlucky with a few shots today but I believe I can add goals,” Scott continued.

“I arrived on Thursday night and trained on Friday morning and Saturday.

Hull City boss Grant McCann

“I felt confident out there and it is good to be back in the Premiership. I just want to get back to playing week in, week out.”

Scott endured a nightmare start to his Hull City career shrtly afoter joining from Motherwell in January last year and after a frustrating 18 months is desperate to kick on.

"I did my ankle 50 seconds into my first training session and I was out for the season,” he explained. “We were doing a possession box and I just went over on my ankle.

“I carried on training which probably wasn’t the best idea but I just felt I couldn’t be injured on my first day.”

When Scott did recover, he suffered the agony of re-injuring his ankle and not long after making his second comeback, contracted coronavirus.

To label him unlucky feels like an understatement, but Tigers boss Grant McCann is keen for the former ‘Well striker to get games under his belt – with Easter Road the ideal place to do so.

“I have had no luck so me and the gaffer had a word and we felt this was the best place for me to go and get some game time.

“I just want to show what I can do and hopefully the Hibs fans will be behind me.”

Despite such a set-back at a young age, Scott remains philosophical.

"I am definitely mentally stronger and physically stronger as well,” he continued.

“It has been my only injury really. Being in a boot for six months was the worst part of my life. I couldn’t drive so it was taxis every day, and taxis back again.

“The gaffer let me go home for a bit which was good – I was only 18 at the time so it was all hard to take in.

“That’s the downside to football but you have to take the positives and I have now signed for this massive club, which is a relief.

"Hopefully the Hibs fans can see what I am all about.”

