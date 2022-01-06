Jamie Gullan looks to be on his way out of Hibs

The Courier reports that the Stark’s Park side is close to finalising a deal for the 22-year-old, who previously scored 14 goals in 50 appearances across three loan spells for John McGlynn’s side.

The Evening News understands that the Easter Road side are prepared to let ‘Hammer’ depart the club in search of regular gametime, with the attacker not involved in the matchday squad for Shaun Maloney’s first two matches in charge.

Elias Melkersen’s arrival has also bumped Gullan down the pecking order, the 19-year-old able to play anywhere across the front three.

Gullan was part of the Hibs development team that sealed a league and cup double in 2018 but has found first-team opportunities hard to come by.

He has featured 39 times for the Hibees, mostly off the bench, scoring three times in the process. A reported move to Raith’s Championship rivals Kilmarnock appeared to be close to completion during the summer transfer window but the plug was pulled at the eleventh hour as Hibs failed to bolster their attacking options, leading then manager Jack Ross to call off the switch.

A return to Kirkcaldy has looked increasingly likely since McGlynn admitted his January priority was to add goals to his team, who have failed to score from open play in more than ten hours of football.