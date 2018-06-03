Jamie Maclaren finally World Cup bound as Aussies name their squad

Jamie Maclaren's World Cup dream will finally be realised after months of torment as he was named in the Australian squad which will face France, Denmark and Peru in Russia next month.

The on-loan Hibs striker has drifted in and out of the thoughts of Socceroos coach Bert van Marwijk's thoughts ever since the Dutch man took charge of the Aussies for the tournament.

Initially named for two warm-up friendlies against Norway and Colombia in March, Maclaren found himself out in the cold and his dream of representing his country at the World Cup appeared to be over when his name was missing as van Marwijk unveiled his squad which would head to Turkey to prepare for the competition.

His exclusion, the day after he'd scored a hat-trick in that epic 5-5 draw with Rangers in the final game of the Premiership season, caused an uproar Down Under, Maclaren seen as Australia's most "in-form" striker.

However, an injury doubt over Swiss-based Tomi Juric resulted in Maclaren being given a last-minute call, playing as a second half substitute as the Aussies crushed the Czech Republic 4-0 on Friday. But he's done enough to finally convince van Marwijk of his worth as he trimmed his squad by four players.

Maclaren is one of eight forwards - including Juric and the 38-year-old Tim Cahill who, the coach admitted was "a special case" as he aims to play in his fourth World Cup finals - in the 23-man squad.

Australia will spend this week training back in Turkey before a final warm-up match with Hungary in Budapest on Saturday, their first World Cup match against France coming a week later in Kazan.