Jamie Maclaren hopes Australia boss noticed winner for Hibs

Jamie Maclaren hopes his first goal for Hibs acts as a timely reminder to new Australia boss Bert van Marwijk ahead of this summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.

The striker admitted six months of “anger and frustration” evaporated as he slammed home the Easter Road side’s winner against Rangers from the penalty spot at Ibrox last weekebd but conceded he’ll have to continue banging in the goals for Neil Lennon’s side to force his way into Dutch coach Van Marwijk’s plans.

Australia head coach Bert van Marwijk

However, for a player who scored 40 goals in 53 games for Brisbane Roar before making an ill-fated move to German side SV Darmstadt only to switch to Edinburgh on loan in the hope of reviving his international career, that moment could prove to be the spark he’s been looking for.

Capped five times by the Socceroos, Maclaren said: “I love the big occasions and when the penalty was awarded, I just ran straight to the ball. I just put my laces through it. It’s a feeling you can’t explain and it was long overdue.

“I’ll never lose confidence in my ability in front of goal but, if you’d told me two months back, I’d join Hibs and score the winner against Rangers, I wouldn’t have believed you. Hopefully, it will remind people I’m still here, still scoring goals and hopefully I can kick on from here and enjoy this last half of the season with Hibs. I feel like I have unfinished business. I have a lot of energy and motivation to succeed here after a frustrating few months.”

Australia have warm-up friendlies against Norway in Oslo and Colombia at Fulham’s Craven Cottage towards the end of next month but 24-year-old Maclaren accepted he still has plenty to do to convince Van Marwijk.

He said: “It’s premature to be talking too much about the Socceroos. I need to be playing and scoring to be even considered. I’ve always thought if I’m doing well I’ll have a good chance of selection because I bring a different aspect to the team in terms of going forward.

“I’m a born goalscorer, it’s what I live and breathe. Hopefully I can impress the new boss, keep scoring goals, keep myself in the headlines and keep fit.”

Maclaren is viewing the appointment of van Marwijk in succession to Ange Postecogou who quit only weeks after guiding Australia to a play-off win over Honduras, as a clean slate as far as he is concerned.

He said: “I was in and out of Ange’s squads and there’s now even more of an incentive to go out and do well so I’m always in the back of the boss’ mind.”