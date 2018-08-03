Jamie Maclaren’s agent drops Hibs return hint

Jamie Maclaren looks set on a return to Hibs after his agent dropped a revealing hint on social media.

• READ MORE: Neil Lennon: Hibs ‘very close’ to Jamie Maclaren deal

As the Evening News revealed on Wednesday Hibs are one of a number of teams keen on the Australian striker and Hibs boss Neil Lennon confirmed a deal is “very close” in the aftermath of the team’s 1-1 draw against Asteras Tripolis in Greece which saw the side progress to the Europa League third qualifying round.

Deadline Day Football Consultants, who represent Maclaren, as well as Hibs striker Flo Kamberi, tweeted a clip from The Blues Brothers in which actor John Belushi says “we’re putting the band back together”.

The 25-year-old was signed on loan in January from German side Darmstadt and netted eight goals in 15 games, including a final day hat-trick against Rangers. Maclaren struck up a fine partnership with Kamberi as Hibs went on a fine run towards the end of the season losing only twice in 16 matches.

Maclaren still has two years left running on his contract with the 2.Bundesliga side.

Jamie MacLaren could be set to return to Hibs. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

• READ MORE: Watch: Hibs fans celebrate Europa League success with the ‘Lenny’ aeroplane

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital