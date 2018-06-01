Jamie Maclaren’s World Cup hopes remain alive after the on-loan Hibs striker made a second-half appearance in the Socceroos’ 4-0 victory over the Czech Republic in their second-last match before they head to Russia.

Initially overlooked by coach Bert van Marwijk despite scoring a hat-trick against Rangers on the final day of the season, Maclaren received a late call-up to the Australian training camp in Turkey amid injury fears over fellow striker Tomi Juric.

The FC Luzern player was an unused substitute as a double from Mathew Leckie of Hertha Berlin, a first international strike for Andrew Nabbout – who plays for Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan and who was replaced by Maclaren as he won his sixth cap – and an own goal by Jakub Jugas saw the Socceroos coast to an easy win in the Austrian town of St Polten.

The Aussies complete their build up for the World Cup finals, where they will face France, Denmark and Peru, by playing Hungary in Budapest before Dutchman Van Marwijk trims his final squad from 27 to 23 players.