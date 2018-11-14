Jamie Maclaren: Scoring in big games for Hibs can help me get goals for Australia

Jamie Maclaren believes his experiences at club level with Hibs can help him hit the goal trail at international level.

The striker has made six appearances for the Socceroos but is yet to find the net for the national team. However, he feels that working under recently appointed head coach Graham Arnold can help him fire on all cylinders.

Jamie Maclaren is hopeful that his experiences at Hibs can help him break his scoring duck for Australia. Picture: SNS Group

“Arnie’s given me some great confidence since I’ve worked with him,” Maclaren told FoxSports on Wednesday. “I like to think I can score goals in this environment. There’s still a lot of players who can bring goals to this squad.”

Maclaren, now in his second spell at Easter Road, has struggled with injury this season but has still managed a goal and two assists in eight Ladbrokes Premiership appearances.

The on-loan Darmstadt forward believes patience and confidence are key to breaking his international duck, but insists his experiences last term with Hibs have given him the perfect step-up.

“I think my first goal for Hibs was away at Ibrox,” he said. “We scored the winner against Rangers and I remember seeing coins just fly past me, fans just launching stuff and it does just show the passion they’ve got over there.

“But even the Edinburgh derby - I’ve scored in that as well and you do think about it, playing in that sort of fixture is massive and I’m just proud to say I’ve represented Hibs and scored in those big fixtures.”

Maclaren scored a hat-trick for Neil Lennon’s side in the 5-5 draw with Rangers on the last day of the 2017/18 season, just weeks after scoring the opener in a 2-1 win over a Celtic side containing international colleague Tom Rogic.

“Even playing against Tommy and Celtic, it’s great and I’m enjoying my time at the moment,” he added.

Australia face South Korea on Saturday at the Suncorp Stadium, home of Brisbane Roar, where Maclaren spent two successful years, and the striker admits to getting goosebumps at returning to the arena, and the prospect of stepping onto the pitch once again as a player.

“[Coming back here] brought great memories; probably my fondest two years I’ve spent as a footballer so far,” he said. “It does give chills down my spine knowing that I’ve scored a lot of goals here and enjoyed some really great moments and it is nice to be back,” he added.