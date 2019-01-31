Jamie Maclaren sends message to Hibs and the fans following departure

Jamie Maclaren issued a farewell message thanking Hibs and the fans following his departure.

Jamie MacLaren has sent a farewell message to Hibs fans after his loan was terminated. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

The Australian saw his loan deal from German side Damrstadt terminated as per the his request.

Maclaren had intimated his desire for Hibs to cut short his temporary deal to allow him to move back to Australia. He is expected to join Melbourne City who have agreed to sign the striker permanently from the Bundesliga II side.

He had grown frustrated at Easter Road having fallen out with Neil Lennon and at a lack of game time.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram to issue a farewell to the club and supporters.

It read: “Thank you for everything @hibernianfootballclub. All the best to the lads & fans. Special place!!!”

Maclaren had a strong start to his Hibs career after joining 12 months ago. He formed a fearsome partnership with Florian Kamberi, scoring six goals in 11 starts, including a hat-trick against Rangers on the final day of the season. However, he has scored just once in 15 outings this campaign.

