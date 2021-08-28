Jamie McCart: Hibs 'move onto new target' after St Johnstone reject third offer for defender

Hibs have reportedly given up on their pursuit of St Johnstone centre-back Jamie McCart. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The Easter Road side are actively looking to add a centre-half before the transfer window closes on Tuesday, and submitted an improved offer for the 24-year-old following the Perth side’s exit from the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

According to The Courier, the latest bid was knocked back as it remained well short of Saints valuation of the player, and with a meet-in-the-middle compromise appearing unlikely, the Easter Road club are now set to move onto other targets.

English Championship sides Swansea City and Bournemouth have both been credited with an interest in the left-sided centre-back and it now appears Hibs have been priced out of a move for McCart.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs boss Jack Ross has made no secret of his desire to bolster his defensive options, with the club closing in on an agreement with Norwegian side IK Start for the transfer of their left-back and club captain Kristoffer Tønnessen.

But recruiting a centre-back remains a priority with a recent injury to Paul Hanlon highlighting a lack of depth in the area, and Ross told the Evening News he was “pretty confident” of bringing in more faces before the end of the window.

He added: “I would be really, really surprised and disappointed if we didn’t add to the squad. We have worked pretty hard but I want to make sure that we bring in ones who can improve us and not just sign players for the sake of it.”

A message from the Editor: