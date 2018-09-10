Jason Cummings called 'daft' after smashing his window with TV

Jason Cummings has been called "daft" following footage which emerged showing the former Hibs and Rangers striker apparently smashing up his own property.

A stream of videos appeared over the weekend of Cummings, who appeared to be drunk, throwing furniture around a property and at windows while being filmed. One of the clips was accompanied by the caption 'smashing up his own gaff'.

One of the clips showed the Scotland international pick up a large TV and throw it at a window which smashed.

The chairman of Peterborough United, where Cummings is on loan from Nottingham Forest, took to social media to label the striker "daft" and say the matter has been dealt with in-house while the club will not be taking any further action against the forward.

It is unsure whether the player is currently living in Peterborough.

Jason Cummings appeared to smash up his own property.

Darragh MacAnthony tweeted: “Been dealt with in-house & yes he’s made a daft mistake, but let’s calm down. He will learn quickly from moments of stupidity.

“We have a young squad who have an edge to them and at times can be daft. Just have to be careful with level of daftness.”

Cummings, one of football's more eccentric characters, is currently the top goalscorer in League One with the Posh top of the table. He featured in the club's 3-2 win over Southend United at the weekend but didn't get on the scoresheet.

The 23-year-old made the loan move from Forest this summer having spent the second half of last season loan at Rangers. He left Hibs for Forest in 2017 after scoring 71 goals in 149 appearances for the Easter Road side.

The player spent Sunday at a local sports even with fellow Scot and United manager Steve Evans.

