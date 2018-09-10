Jason Cummings' split with girlfriend cause of trashed property

Jason Cummings has been supported by his Peterborough United manager Steve Evans after footage which emerged showing the former Hibs and Rangers striker apparently smashing up his own property.

A stream of videos appeared over the weekend of Cummings, who appeared to be drunk, throwing furniture around a property and at windows while being filmed. One of the clips was accompanied by the caption 'smashing up his own gaff'.

Another showed the Scotland international pick up a large TV and throw it at a window which smashed.

The chairman of Peterborough United, where Cummings is on loan from Nottingham Forest, took to social media to label the striker "daft" and say the matter has been dealt with in-house while the club will not be taking any further action against the forward.

It is unsure whether the player is currently living in Peterborough.

Jason Cummings appeared to smash up his own property.

Darragh MacAnthony tweeted: “Been dealt with in-house & yes he’s made a daft mistake, but let’s calm down. He will learn quickly from moments of stupidity.

“We have a young squad who have an edge to them and at times can be daft. Just have to be careful with level of daftness.”

Speaking to talkSPORT Evans went into greater depth about the incident and the background.

“My own view is that it’s quite upsetting, but when you know the bigger picture – and we know the bigger picture because we’re inside the football club. The kid has just gone through a difficult splitting up from a girlfriend, a partner.

“When everyone who then goes and has a couple of beers, when they shouldn’t do, and gets emotionally upset then sometimes you do things you obviously regret.

“He’ll get internally disciplined as you’d expect, but at the same time he’ll get all our support and love for a difficult situation at this time in his life. As a football club led by our chairman, we made it clear to Jason last night and this morning that we’re here to support him.

“But we expect a better code of conduct, we expect better discipline.

Cummings, one of football's more eccentric characters, is currently the top goalscorer in League One with the Posh top of the table. He featured in the club's 3-2 win over Southend United at the weekend but didn't get on the scoresheet.

The 23-year-old made the loan move from Forest this summer having spent the second half of last season loan at Rangers. He left Hibs for Forest in 2017 after scoring 71 goals in 149 appearances for the Easter Road side.

The player spent Sunday at a local sports even with Evans.

