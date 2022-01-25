Some dissenting grumbles could be heard from the sparsely-populated terraces as Hibs laboured to an extra-time victory over League One Cove Rangers in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup last week and while the midfielder can understand supporters’ concerns, he hopes they will give the team a bit of leeway as they adapt to a new style and tactics.

“I'm a football fan as well and if I’m watching my team I’m the same, I’m shouting, ‘score!’ or ‘just shoot’. So I get it, I get what the fans are thinking and how they are feeling.

"But, in all honesty, it can be annoying when you hear it and you’re trying your best,” he admitted.

Joe Newell has asked Hibs fans to be patient - and back the team

"I think everyone has to understand that we are going through a bit of a transition as a club and as a team. We are playing a completely new style and it would be a miracle if we were to go out and win every game and immediately produce a really good style of play on a consistent basis, it’s just not going to be like that.

"Listen, I get it, especially in a game where we were not very good. Credit to Cove, they came and did a good job on us. We did enough in the end but a team of our quality should be putting in a better performance and getting a better result. But it doesn’t always work like that.”

The 28-year-old is hopeful that the Easter Road faithful will keep on backing the team as they adapt under Maloney’s leadership.

“We are trying to change the way we play and it’s not going to happen overnight. Hopefully they will stay with us and hopefully we will get there,” he added.

“The fans have to realise that it is going to take time. The gaffer has only just come in and we’re adapting to him and trying to learn how he wants to do it. That might take a while but hopefully the outcome will be good, attractive football with good results.”

