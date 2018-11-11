John McGinn - find of the season: Aston Villa fans rave about ex-Hibs favourite

Aston Villa supporters are once again raving about Scotland international midfielder John McGinn, after the former Hibs fans’ favourite scored a goal and registered an assist in a 3-0 win over Derby County.

McGinn, who was signed for Villa by former manager Steve Bruce, has become a big hit with the Villa faithful after a series of barnstorming performances in the middle of the park.

The 24-year-old has played 16 times for Villa, scoring twice and adding four assists, since his switch from Hibs in August.

He could have netted a hat-trick against the Rams, seeing one effort flash just wide of the post and another deflected out for a corner.

Fans of the English Championship side have been extolling his virtues on social media.

Paul Murray said: “I was on holiday in Mexico two months ago, usual stuff - Villa shirt on beach. Two days later, a Scottish bloke in his 70s is standing over me and says: “Villa man, you’ve got yourselves one hell of a player.” He was a Hibs fan, raving about John McGinn. He was right wasn’t he!”

John McGinn has established himself as a firm favourite with the Aston Villa fans. Picture: Getty Images

Josh Duffy added: “I feel like Hibs are going to ring the police soon. John McGinn deal was an absolute steal. What a player this guy is.”

Jetskisnape kept it short and sweet: “John McGinn is the Scottish Kanté.”

Craig Steadman wrote: “The best thing Steve Bruce did for our club was to sign John McGinn. What a player, unbelievable engine. Hope we can kick on now, playing great football. I look forward to watching Villa now.”

Tim Pateman reckoned: “John McGinn - find of the season. £2.5 million, thank you very much @HibernianFC. Times 10 seasons to follow at Villa.”

Andy Balmforth said: “Outstanding performance against one of the form teams. I’m loving John McGinn’s performances so far. We have another cult hero in the making with this lad.”

Someone going by the name of Leif admitted: “When Steve Bruce said John McGinn was going to be a fan favourite, I was not expecting this.”

Phil Shepherd had an idea: “I reckon we should give Hibs like, £4m or £5m as a gesture of gratitude for John McGinn. It’s actually ridiculous that we got him for so cheap.”

Scott added: “Steve Bruce quite by accident signed the perfect player in John McGinn for Dean Smith’s style of play. Can see why Hibs fans adored him, has everything that a fan and a manager love in a player.”

Aston Villa Updates had high hopes for the Scotland international: “As for John McGinn .. he has got to be bargain of the century at £2.5 million. What a player! He will play in the Premier League 1000%.”

Jake Varnish tweeted: “£2.5 mil for John McGinn. Steal.”

Stevo agreedL “In this day and age, £2.5m for John McGinn is absolute daylight robbery.”

Dan Todd wanted to know: “How did Hibs let Villa get away with that decimal point on the cheque when we paid £2.5m for John McGinn?”

Chris Harvey echoed Aston Villa Updates, writing: “John McGinn has to be bargain of the year across the English leagues that includes the Premier League.“