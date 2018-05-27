John McGinn keen to line up with Hibs pal Dylan McGeouch for Scotland

Hibs star John McGinn is relishing the prospect of lining up alongside Easter Road team-mate Dylan McGeouch in Scotland’s midfield.

The duo are part of Alex McLeish’s national squad preparing for matches against Peru in Lima on Tuesday and Mexico in Mexico City on Saturday.

McGinn, 23, is looking to add to his seven Scotland appearances later this week while McGeouch – whose club future is uncertain this summer as his Hibs contract comes to an end – will be hoping to earn his first cap.

And McGinn, joined in the squad by a third Hibee, Lewis Stevenson, insists they wouldn’t let their country down if picked to play while on tour.

“Even in training today, Dylan was always looking out to see where I was and that’s brilliant for me,” McGinn told the BBC.

“It’s pretty natural playing alongside him now. This season, we’ve managed to see the best of Dylan and a cap will be long overdue for him.

“He’s been different class for us this season and he’s a player I love playing beside. If the manager decides to put us together, I think we’ll both enjoy it and put on a good performance.”

McGinn is delighted to see Stevenson, 30, win a first Scotland call-up. “Lewis doesn’t say much,” McGinn said. “He’s delighted. There’s no-one in Scottish football deserves it more.

“He’s such a hard-working guy, so humble and he’s honoured to be here.

“He’s such an under-rated player and it’s great to see him get the recognition he deserves.”