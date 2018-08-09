John McGinn thanks Hibs and fans in emotional Twitter post

John McGinn has taken to social media to thank Hibs for a “special” three years at Hibs.

The 23-year-old Scotland midfielder left the Capital club to sign for Aston Villa yesterday.

McGinn became a fans’ favourite at Easter Road, winning the Scottish Cup in 2016 and helping the club win promotion back to the Premiership.

He wrote on Twitter: “I would like to thank everyone associated with Hibernian for a special three years. Since I walked through the door they made me and my family feel at home and I’ll be forever grateful for that.

“The support I have received over the past couple of days has been overwhelming. I’m proud to have played a small part in giving the supporters their club back and win a certain trophy along the way.

“I wish everyone all the best for the future and hopefully any players that come in can feel as loved as I felt.”

