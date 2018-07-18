John McGinn ‘unsettled’ by Celtic bids but ready to play for Hibs

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon feels John McGinn has been unsettled by Celtic’s pursuit of his player but insists the midfielder is ready to play against NSI Runavik in the second leg of the Europa League first round qualifying tie.

The Glasgow club have had two bids – the second for £1.75 million – turned down by Hibs in recent weeks.

Scotland midfielder McGinn missed the 6-1 first-leg win with a dead leg and playing in the Faroes on Thursday evening would make him ineligible for Celtic’s Champions League qualifiers.

“I’ve got to do what I think is best for Hibs at the minute,” said Lennon.

“John’s one of our best players and alright we’re in a comfortable position [in the tie] at the minute, but he needs to play.

“He needs match fitness, he needs sharpness, so I’ve got to take all those things into consideration as well, regardless of events happening elsewhere.”

Celtic are expected to come back with a third offer for McGinn, 23, who has a year left remaining on his Hibs contract, but Lennon insists there have been no further bids for the player.

“Not at the minute there hasn’t been,” he told BBC Scotland.

“It was a little bit unsettling for him, but I think he’s focused again now and a lot more relaxed about things because it is a difficult position that a player finds himself in sometimes.

“But he’s ready to play. He’s come through the thigh problem he had last week and we’ll see how he is tonight at training.”