John McGinn ‘will leave Hibs but hopefully not till summer’

Darren McGregor believes Hibs team-mate John McGinn has earned a big move – but he hopes the Scotland midfielder will stay at Easter Road until the end of the season.

Cardiff City have become the latest club to be linked with the 23-year-old, boss Neil Warnock said to be weighing up a £2 million bid as he strives to take his side from the Championship to the Premier League.

Darren McGregor challenges Celtic's Olivier Ntcham

Bids from Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest were knocked back by the Capital club last summer but, with only 18 months remaining on his contract, McGregor concedes it is inevitable McGinn will eventually leave for pastures new.

As yet, Hibs haven’t received any offers for the former St Mirren player – the Buddies in line for a handsome payout should he move as part of the deal which brought McGinn to Edinburgh – and McGregor has his fingers crossed that there won’t be any before the transfer window closes on Wednesday night.

He said: “I think John will go eventually, just when that is who knows. I have seen him develop from a 16-year-old boy at St Mirren to what he is at the minute. He will go further and further in the game.

“I’ve been blessed to play with him and I hope he gets the move he deserves, but maybe not till the end of the season.”

McGregor insisted McGinn will be very much in charge of his own future, saying: “John is his own man. I think he has given Hibs more than enough over the years.

“There have probably been times when he could have gone but he has been true to himself. There’s no doubt Hibs have played a part in his development and he is well aware of that.

“But I think any player that comes to Hibs, the likes of Scott Brown, Steven Whittaker, Steven Fletcher, Kevin Thomson – all these guys – there comes a point when they, not outgrow the club, but want pastures new to try themselves at that higher level.

“I think John is capable of doing that.”