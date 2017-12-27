John McGinn won’t lose Hibs focus amid January speculation

Hibs midfielder John McGinn insists he will have no problem remaining focused over the next five weeks amid what promises to be another period of intense speculation about his future.

The January transfer window opens next week, and the Scotland internationalist is on the radar of several clubs, with English Premier League club West Ham the latest to be credited with an interest.

Hibs midfielder John McGinn is relishing the trip to Tynecastle Park tonight

Championship side Nottingham Forest were rebuffed in their efforts to sign him in the summer, but, with his stock having risen as this season has progressed, it is widely anticipated that McGinn, who has 18 months left on his current contract, will move on either next month or at the end of the season. The 23-year-old has become accustomed to his future being the subject of discussion recently and insists any developments over the coming weeks will have no adverse effect on his form.

“I am used it now,” he said ahead of tonight’s Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle. “Over the past three or four windows, the speculation has been quite rife. People keep texting me and telling me all sorts of things are happening.

“I am just oblivious to it – that is something for the club and my agent to deal with. I have supposedly signed for everyone in the transfer window. It is just rumours and I think people just make it all up. I have looked at texts and thought ‘I am still a Hibs player and it is December’!

“It comes natural to me now. I struggled when it was all happening in the first couple of windows but the older you get the wiser you become. I shrug it off now and just focus my mind on the park and leave the rest to others to deal with.”

McGinn insists there is no chance of him agitating for a move away from Easter Road. Having developed significantly in his two-and-a-half years with Hibs, he will only depart if any prospective transfer suits all parties.

“I have said before that I am very happy at Hibs and I am developing as a player,” he said. “I still have a way to go before I am the complete player. Down the line I have got ambitions to test myself at a higher level but I won’t be rushing into that. If it means waiting to the summer or beyond that, then I’d be more than willing to do that.

“We are all comfortable with the situation and I am delighted and lucky to be at a great club and I am really enjoying my football. This is a great bunch of boys and I am in no rush to leave. It would have to be the right move for everyone.”