Josh Doig ‘looking forward to new season' at Hibs as Jack Ross addresses transfer talk

Josh Doig insists he is fully focused on getting fit again after battling coronavirus

Birmingham and Millwall had bids for Nisbet and Porteous respectively turned down in January while teenage defender Doig’s rapid rise hasn’t gone unnoticed by a number of clubs in the UK and beyond.

Despite that, Ross remains optimistic that the trio may choose to prolong their stay in Edinburgh for the benefit of their careers.

"We have still got them at the moment, they are still here, they're training with me," Ross told Sky Sports.

"Naturally I want to keep them but I am not naïve enough to not expect there to be either interest, or concrete interest.

"We just have to make sure that we are ready for that because there will come the right time for these players to move as well.

"What we have provided is an environment in which they’ve seen themselves develop, and one that’s provided success for them and attention so it’s just trying to make sure they want to do that for as long as possible.

"Should the problem we don't want arise, we have just got to find a solution to it,” he added.

Doig, who has been linked with a string of clubs including West Ham, Arsenal, AC Milan, Leeds, Watford, and Nottingham Forest, insists he is happy at Easter Road and is fully focused on getting back up to speed after battling coronavirus during the early part of pre-season.

"There's always speculation, I know that myself,” he said.

"For me just now, it is about getting back fit, fully fit. I was out with Covid and it took away my edge, and my fitness.

"I am so happy at Hibs; I absolutely love it here. They were so good to me, developing me in the gym, on the pitch as well tactically, and I can't thank them enough.

"I've got another year to develop here as well and I am looking forward to it."

