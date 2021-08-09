Josh Doig sends message to Hibs fans after return to starting line-up amid transfer talk

Josh Doig made his first Easter Road appearance in front of Hibs fans in Sunday's 3-0 win over Ross County. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The 19-year-old had yet to experience playing in front of a Hibs home crowd after making his first team breakthrough during last season’s supporter-less campaign while he also sat out the two opening European fixtures against FC Santa Coloma and Rijeka due to speculation over his future.

Believing a transfer bid was imminent Hibs boss Jack Ross left the defender on the bench for those matches, which saw the return of around 4500 fans, as well as the opening league win over Motherwell at Fir Park last weekend.

But after growing frustrated over the lack of firm offers for his talented left back, Ross reintroduced Doig to the starting line-up for the victory over the Highlanders that took the Leith side to the top of the Scottish Premiership standings after two wins from the two opening games.

Doig showed his maturity to put in a strong showing before taking to Twitter to share his emotions.

“What a feeling to finally get to play in front of fans at Easter Road,” the teenager posted, adding: “Great win ahead of another big game on Thursday.”

There is still plenty of interest in Doig but for now he is back in the manager’s first team plans.

“For now, he’s a Hibs player, he’s our player,” Ross said. “He’s never, ever agitated to leave this club. He appreciates what we’ve done for him and he enjoys it here.

“So until I’m told otherwise, I’m happy for it to stay that way.”

A message from the Editor: