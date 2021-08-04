With several suitors circling and worried that last season’s Young Footballer of the Year was distracted, the Easter Road manager left the teenager out of the match day squad for Sunday’s victory over Motherwell.

At that time, the club had expected the serious interest from south of the border to quickly translate into a concrete offer. But several days on, and with the player also set to miss the European match against Rijeka, Ross is annoyed that he and the player are in limbo.

“‘It’s not easy for us not to have him at our disposal. But at this moment in time, for all parties, it is the right thing to do.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs defender Josh Doig remains all smiles in training despite transfer distraction. Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group

“That will only continue for a short period of time while we look after ourselves as a club and then continue to look after Josh as well.

“But, as a club we need to take control of the situation. I’m very conscious of Josh’s welfare as a young man who has been through a lot in a short period of time and from a football point of view we need to bring the situation to a head one way or another.

“On Sunday we expected it to be something that was completed imminently but as of yet that hasn't happened.

“If that continues to be the case we then need to look at what is best for the club and for Josh.

“Once we get beyond this game [against Croatian side Rijeka], if nothing has progressed as we anticipated it would then we need to relook at the situation

“I want to ensure I have my squad in place.”

An impatient Ross revealed that clubs remain keen to lure away his young star, and said that the chances of that have “not diminished”. But he knows that the longer discussions drag on, the less time he has to land a replacement. That could prompt the Leith side to step away from negotiations, keeping the fullback in Edinburgh.

“Until anything is signed, anything is concluded, that remains a possibility.

“I said on Sunday that it looked much more likely that he would be going and that still appears to be the case. However, I don’t want it to drag on for an indefinite period of time.

“In fairness I think the club are supportive of me in that respect as well. They understand that we would then have to fill that void in our squad and the longer that goes then the more challenging it becomes for us as well.

“They need to bring things to a head for Josh’s sake. It was affecting him. Not in the sense that his attitude was being affected - he genuinely loves coming into his work - but it is a lot to cope with and remain really clear headed in how you train and how you play etc.

“So he needs clarity in terms of his position and we are relying on that to come sooner rather than later so that we can all move forward one way or the other.”

A message from the Editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.