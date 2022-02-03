Josh McCulloch and Mack Weir extend Hibs deals as Steve Kean hails defensive duo

Josh McCulloch, left, and Mack Weir have signed contract extensions

Right-back Josh McCulloch and centre-back Mack Weir have both signed on until the summer of 2022 after signing their first professional deals last summer.

Weir has been a near ever-present for Gareth Evans’ 18s team so far this season while McCulloch is available once again after recovering from injury.

Both players have been on Hibs' books for some time, and were part of the under-14 side that won the Foyle Cup in 2018.

The pair have both been involved this season as the under-18s remain unbeaten in all competitions and have reached the semi-finals of the Scottish Youth Cup.

Formerly with Fulham and Spartans, Weir is strong in both boxes and regularly chips in with goals while McCulloch is a versatile defender who can also operate in midfield.

He scored the winner in a 2-1 CAS Elite Under 18s League clash against Rangers in September and was on target again in a 5-0 victory over Hamilton Accies.

Speaking about McCulloch, Academy Director Steve Kean said: "Josh is a very, very competitive full-back/wing-back. He has a great appetite to win every tackle and every challenge.

"Alongside this, he has a very good passing quality that makes him another great prospect."

On Weir, Kean added: “Mack is a commanding centre-half who has a fantastic physical presence and is very good at anticipating danger.

"He is improving technically day on day and is very calm in possession of the ball."

The contract extensions for McCulloch and Weir come just days after Jacob MacIntyre agreed his first professional deal.

