‘Kamberi, Mallan and Milligan look like different players under Heckingbottom’ - fans react to Hibs’ win over Dundee

Here are a selection of online comments following Hibs’ 4-2 win at Dundee.

Two-goal Marc McNulty was the toast of the Hibs support on hibs.net. Unseen work wrote: “What a player he is, would love to see him here permanently. Has a lot more about him than I anticipated. Great assist and was always looking for those balls round the corner, two proper striker goals too which we don’t score enough of.”

04Sauzee added: “Imagine once he's fitter, leaner, faster and played with Kamberi for longer. They could be some partnership.”

City of green is confident McNulty won’t be cited by the compliance officer for his clash with Ryan McGowan. “Think Marc is quality. Love his reactions when he scores. Nothing wrong with what he did - if he gets done for that it’s a complete farce compared to what we see missed regularly. How do you even prove he meant to kick him.”

Victor Park led the praise for goalkeeper Ofir Marciano after his brilliant save at 2-1. “Been watching Hibs since the early 80s and seen some superb keepers in that time. But without doubt Marciano has pulled off the most incredible saves out of all of them. Unbelievable that some people have still been claiming recently that they wouldnt be fussed if he left.”

Sean04 added: “Capable of unbelievable saves! His save tonight was as good as scoring at the other end.”

There was further praise for the Hibees on Twitter.

@icemandavid2k10 tweeted: “Definitely getting our old mojo and confidence back. Ideal timing ahead of Celtic next week.”

@Conalgtracey tweeted: “Great game at Dens Park tonight. Well worked goals from both sides. Hibs were nothing spectacular but were ruthless in front of goal. Dundee were horrible to watch at the back while at the other end of the pitch but they looked exciting and energetic going forward.”

@Gauld1875 added: “Kamberi, Mallan and Milligan look like different players under Heckingbottom.”

One supporter is excited by how things might pan out once Hibs’ marquee January signing is fit again and added to the mix. @Harry_McArthur: “Here Hibs have still got Ryan Gauld hahaha. Just hand us the Scottish cup.”