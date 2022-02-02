Kevin Dabrowski 'had offers to leave Hibs' before man-of-the-match debut against Hearts

The 23-year-old came into the team with Matt Macey sidelined through injury and kept a clean sheet, denying Hearts striker Ellis Simms three times and picking up the man-of-the-match award for his performance.

Speaking after the game an emotional Dabrowski said there had been offers for his services but he was determined to make the breakthrough in the Capital.

“Last season, I had a lot of offers when my contract expired. When I was young, I signed for four years but then my contract expired and I still hadn't had a chance so I was a little frustrated.

Kevin Dabrowski has revealed he had offers to leave Hibs

"But the way the fans welcomed me and treat me, and the way the club is – and the city is amazing – and it feels like home.

"That’s why I wanted to stay at Hibs and make them proud one day. I am just so happy that it has finally happened.

"I just want to keep going and doing what I can so that I can play every week.”

Macey suffered a dead leg in the 3-2 defeat by Livingston and there is a chance Dabrowski could hold onto the gloves for the visit of St Mirren on Saturday.

"I think I have given the manager something to think about. I know how good I am, I always consider myself the best goalkeeper.

“I want to play and I want to win and get three points for the team,” he added.

