Kevin Dąbrowski set for Hibs baptism of fire as 'keeper makes competitive debut against Hearts

Kevin Dąbrowski could make his competitive Hibs debut against Hearts tonight

The 23-year-old featured against Arsenal in pre-season, saving a penalty from £72 million forward Nicolas Pepe as the Capital club recorded a 2-1 victory over Mikel Arteta’s side.

But his only first-team action in the SPFL so far has come during loan spells with Cowdenbeath and Dumbarton.

However, Dąbrowski will get a chance to impress for Shaun Maloney’s side with regular ‘keeper Matt Macey sidelined with an injury sustained in the 3-2 defeat by Livingston at the weekend.

Macey’s absence sees third-choice goalie David Mitchell named on the bench for the first time.

Elsewhere Maloney has made five changes to his starting team for his maiden Edinburgh derby.

Paul Hanlon and Paul McGinn remain unavailable so Rocky Bushiri and Lewis Stevenson team up with Ryan Porteous in the back three.

Josh Doig is restored to the starting line-up in place of Demi Mitchell while Ewan Henderson makes way for Chris Mueller.

Deadline-day signing Sylvester Jasper is named among the substitutes and could make his debut off the bench after agreeing a loan move from Fulham.

Hibs line up with Dąbrowski in goals; Bushiri, Porteous, and Stevenson in defence; Chris Cadden, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Joe Newell, and Doig in midfield, and a front three of Mueller, Christian Doidge, and Kevin Nisbet.

David Mitchell is the back-up ‘keeper and is joined on the bench by Darren McGregor, Demi Mitchell, Josh Campbell, Henderson, Scott Allan, Drey Wright, Jasper, and James Scott.

Message from the editor