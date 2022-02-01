Kevin Dabrowski “waiting for this moment my entire life” after man of the match display in Hibs debut against Hearts

The 23-year-old Polish goalkeeper hadn’t played a competitive first-team match before and only learned this morning that he was to make his Hibs debut after Matt Macey was ruled out with injury.

It was a baptism of fire for the young keeper, who has been on the bench more than 40 times, but he rose to the occasion with three superb saves to Ellis Simms in the second half. He then stopped a Rocky Bishiri pass-back from going into his own net minutes from the end.

"I have been waiting for this moment my entire life," Dabrowski told BBC Sportsound after the 0-0 draw at Easter Road. “I came to Hibs when I was a wee boy and it took me five years to be ready for that moment.

Hibs goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski was named man of he match

“The club to me is like a second home. I came here as a boy and they made me a man.”

Speaking to Sky Sports later, he added: “It was a big goalkeeping performance – clean sheet and a couple of good saves. Unfortunately we didn’t win the game, but I’m really happy I could contribute to help the team get a crucial point because it is so important for us.

“I’m very emotional. I’ve been waiting for this moment for years. There have been a couple of upside downs. I’ve been on the bench 40 times and never been used. Many times I was told I might play, I might not. But I never give up. I just work hard and I knew that this moment would come eventually.

“I do my best every day to be ready for this.”

Asked to explain his reaction when told he would start, Dabrowski said he went through a mixture of “excitement, nerves and pressure”.

Explaining his stop from Bishiri’s pass-back, which led to an indirect free-kick inside the box just minutes from the end, Dabrowski said: “It was kind of crazy. Rocky couldn’t hear me. It’s a derby, big chaos and you cannot hear each other. I screamed keeper but he didn’t hear. I’m happy I could still manage to get a wee touch and stop a goal.”

