Kevin Nisbet agent quoted as saying two Russian clubs seeking to sign Hibs striker

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet is attracting a lot of interest this summer. Picture: SNS

The Scottish international is attracting interesting from several clubs this summer both from the UK and beyond having netted 18 times during his first season at Easter Road.

Birmingham City had a £3.2 million offer rejected in January, while Celtic are said to be readying a £4 million offer for the 24-year-old.

Agent Nicky Nicholson is now said to have revealed serious interest from Spartak Moscow and Krasnodar in the Russian Premier League. Preliminary talks have taken place and both options are said to be intriguing the striker.

Russian publication META Ratings quoted him as saying: “Krasnodar is really interested in Kevin. They first got in touch a few months ago, and since then we have been in touch.

"He also likes Spartak Moscow. They got in touch, we talked.”

